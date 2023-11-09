TPG Inc (TPG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has increased by 3.09 when compared to last closing price of 30.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-07 that Private-equity firm TPG has made a significant move into the vacation rental market by acquiring single-family homes in Florida and offering them for nightly rentals similar to Airbnb. Unlike other private-equity firms and institutional investors, TPG has opted for short-term rentals instead of longer lease periods, according to the Wall Street Journal Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is 491.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPG is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TPG Inc (TPG) is $32.83, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for TPG is 62.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On November 09, 2023, TPG’s average trading volume was 498.25K shares.

TPG’s Market Performance

The stock of TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a 11.21% increase in the past week, with a 1.95% rise in the past month, and a 13.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.26% for TPG’s stock, with a 6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPG Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, TPG Inc saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TPG Inc (TPG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.