TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has gone up by 2.68% for the week, with a 3.10% rise in the past month and a -22.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for TKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for TKO’s stock, with a -9.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) by analysts is $115.33, which is $30.73 above the current market price. The public float for TKO is 53.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TKO was 1.09M shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.24relation to previous closing price of 85.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-25 that Endeavor Group Holdings, the majority owner of both the WWE and UFC through TKO Holdings, saw its shares skyrocket nearly 25% after hours Wednesday after alluding to a potential future sale. “Given the continued dislocation between Endeavor’s public market value and the intrinsic value of Endeavor’s underlying assets, we believe an evaluation of strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure we are maximizing value for our shareholders,” CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +2.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.04. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 28.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 25.05, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.