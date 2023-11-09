The Volatility of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc’s (AMEH) Stock: A 5.77% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) has gone up by 5.77% for the week, with a -3.46% drop in the past month and a -18.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for AMEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.04% for AMEH’s stock, with a -6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMEH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMEH) is 30.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMEH is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) is $49.67, which is $17.61 above the current market price. The public float for AMEH is 32.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. On November 09, 2023, AMEH’s average trading volume was 173.48K shares.

AMEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMEH) has increased by 9.08 when compared to last closing price of 29.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the following investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $45 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMEH Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.07. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 23.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.