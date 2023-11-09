The Volatility of ACI Worldwide Inc’s (ACIW) Stock: A 20.80% Ratio for the Week

The stock of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has seen a 20.80% increase in the past week, with a 15.71% gain in the past month, and a 3.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for ACIW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.39% for ACIW’s stock, with a 1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) is above average at 30.65x. The 36-month beta value for ACIW is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACIW is $31.75, which is $7.3 above than the current price. The public float for ACIW is 107.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ACIW on November 09, 2023 was 451.38K shares.

ACIW) stock’s latest price update

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 24.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that ACI Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Kraft – SVP of Finance and Strategy Tom Warsop – President and CEO Scott Behrens – CFO Conference Call Participants Alli Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Pallav Saini – Canaccord Genuity Charles Nabhan – Stephens George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Operator Morning.

ACIW Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Guerra Deborah L, who sale 3,426 shares at the price of $23.22 back on Aug 08. After this action, Guerra Deborah L now owns 51,724 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc, valued at $79,551 using the latest closing price.

Warsop Thomas W III, the Director, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc, purchase 3,333 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Warsop Thomas W III is holding 178,307 shares at $80,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.