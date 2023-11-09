The -19.07% Simple Moving Average of Sotera Health Co’s (SHC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SHC stock has gone up by 2.18%, with a monthly decline of -8.23% and a quarterly plunge of -22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Sotera Health Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for SHC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sotera Health Co (SHC) by analysts is $16.42, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for SHC is 98.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.98% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SHC was 893.72K shares.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 13.59. However, the company has seen a 2.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Jason Peterson – Vice President and Treasurer Michael Petras – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lyons – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Patrick Donnelly – Citi Michael Polark – Wolfe Research Casey Woodring – JPMorgan Operator Good morning and welcome to the Sotera Health Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHC Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHC rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Sotera Health Co saw 57.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.83 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotera Health Co stands at -23.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.20. Equity return is now at value -62.25, with -10.48 for asset returns.

Based on Sotera Health Co (SHC), the company’s capital structure generated 580.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.30. Total debt to assets is 65.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 521.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sotera Health Co (SHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.