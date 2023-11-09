The -13.88% Decline of Torm Plc’s (TRMD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TRMD stock has gone up by 1.12%, with a monthly gain of 12.65% and a quarterly surge of 20.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Torm Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for TRMD’s stock, with a 12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is above average at 3.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Torm Plc (TRMD) is $37.05, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for TRMD is 30.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMD on November 09, 2023 was 427.04K shares.

TRMD) stock’s latest price update

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD)’s stock price has soared by 6.07 in relation to previous closing price of 29.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Shipping vessel rates remain high due to rising energy prices and major displacement, benefiting companies like TORM plc. TORM looks very undervalued vs its industry. TORM has experienced significant growth, with record earnings and cash flow in 2022 and continued growth in 2023, leading to very generous dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, Torm Plc saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.72 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torm Plc stands at +38.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.17. Equity return is now at value 56.50, with 29.73 for asset returns.

Based on Torm Plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 64.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.17. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Torm Plc (TRMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.