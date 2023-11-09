The -13.88% Decline of Agora Inc ADR’s (API) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (API) has gone up by 11.86% for the week, with a 21.32% rise in the past month and a 11.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for API. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for API’s stock, with a 4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agora Inc ADR (API) by analysts is $3.87, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for API is 75.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of API was 287.26K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) has surged by 7.14 when compared to previous closing price of 3.08, but the company has seen a 11.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the close of U.S. markets on November 21, 2023. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.20 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

API Trading at 21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Agora Inc ADR saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -15.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agora Inc ADR (API) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.