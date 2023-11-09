Telos Corp (TLS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for TLS is $3.40, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for TLS is 50.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TLS on November 09, 2023 was 311.42K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) has jumped by 4.41 compared to previous close of 3.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

TLS’s Market Performance

Telos Corp (TLS) has seen a 32.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.37% gain in the past month and a 37.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for TLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.96% for TLS’s stock, with a 18.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TLS Trading at 37.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +36.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +30.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Telos Corp saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Wood John B, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Aug 31. After this action, Wood John B now owns 5,048,604 shares of Telos Corp, valued at $87,948 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corp, purchase 120,187 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wood John B is holding 5,013,604 shares at $263,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corp stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -26.28, with -19.58 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corp (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telos Corp (TLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.