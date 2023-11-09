TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 125.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Robert W.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) is $149.73, which is $24.69 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 313.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on November 09, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stock saw an increase of 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly increase of -7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.01. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.92. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 19.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.