Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has surged by 1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 3.88, but the company has seen a 4.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that In the most recent trading session, SunOpta (STKL) closed at $3.78, indicating a -1.56% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) by analysts is $9.17, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for STKL is 111.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of STKL was 1.36M shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL stock saw an increase of 4.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.68% and a quarterly increase of -12.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Sunopta, Inc. (STKL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for STKL stock, with a simple moving average of -37.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +31.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Sunopta, Inc. saw -53.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of Sunopta, Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of Sunopta, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta, Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -9.25, with -3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta, Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.