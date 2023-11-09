Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has gone up by 1.73% for the week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month and a -7.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for SLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for SLF stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Right Now?

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SLF is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLF is $53.06, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 586.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for SLF on November 09, 2023 was 629.30K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 47.15, but the company has seen a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Sun Life (SLF) stands to benefit from higher Asia sales, growing presence in the markets in Asia, stronger new business gains and improving margins in the stop loss business.

SLF Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.94. In addition, Sun Life Financial, Inc. saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial, Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.81, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.03. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.