Steris Plc (STE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steris Plc (NYSE: STE) is above average at 170.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steris Plc (STE) is $242.50, which is $36.18 above the current market price. The public float for STE is 98.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STE on November 09, 2023 was 328.82K shares.

Steris Plc (NYSE: STE)'s stock price has gone decline by -5.46 in comparison to its previous close of 218.23, however, the company has experienced a -3.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STE’s Market Performance

Steris Plc (STE) has seen a -3.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.32% decline in the past month and a -9.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for STE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for STE’s stock, with a -1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $206 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STE Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STE fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.65. In addition, Steris Plc saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STE starting from Breeden Richard C, who sale 12,130 shares at the price of $208.61 back on May 16. After this action, Breeden Richard C now owns 27,970 shares of Steris Plc, valued at $2,530,439 using the latest closing price.

FELDMANN CYNTHIA L, the Director of Steris Plc, sale 2,058 shares at $209.06 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FELDMANN CYNTHIA L is holding 705 shares at $430,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steris Plc stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Steris Plc (STE), the company’s capital structure generated 53.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 30.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steris Plc (STE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.