Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has gone up by 8.46% for the week, with a 28.99% rise in the past month and a -24.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.89% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.75% for LAB’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAB is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) is $4.00, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for LAB is 77.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On November 09, 2023, LAB’s average trading volume was 572.55K shares.

LAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) has increased by 14.74 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAB Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9605. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc saw 86.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Eli, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Eli now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc, valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc, purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.07 for the present operating margin

+37.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc stands at -194.08. The total capital return value is set at -41.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.69. Equity return is now at value -117.21, with -21.12 for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.