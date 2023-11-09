SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of SpartanNash Co (SPTN) has seen a -7.04% decrease in the past week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for SPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.27% for SPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) Right Now?

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SpartanNash Co (SPTN) is $26.67, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for SPTN is 34.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPTN on November 09, 2023 was 239.87K shares.

SPTN) stock’s latest price update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN)’s stock price has plunge by -10.06relation to previous closing price of 23.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SPTN Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, SpartanNash Co saw -30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from VOSS WILLIAM R, who sale 9,265 shares at the price of $21.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, VOSS WILLIAM R now owns 31,687 shares of SpartanNash Co, valued at $197,437 using the latest closing price.

Proctor Hawthorne L., the Director of SpartanNash Co, sale 6,500 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Proctor Hawthorne L. is holding 30,188 shares at $146,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+15.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Co stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Co (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 32.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 4.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SpartanNash Co (SPTN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.