Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 48.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The latest trading day saw SQM (SQM) settling at $48.50, representing a +1.13% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) by analysts is $80.85, which is $32.65 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.39M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stock saw a decrease of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.63% for SQM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $84 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.74. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -39.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 84.77, with 35.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.