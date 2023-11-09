SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 10.24x. The 36-month beta value for SILV is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SILV is $6.69, which is $1.21 above than the current price. The public float for SILV is 141.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on November 09, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.34 in relation to its previous close of 4.98. However, the company has experienced a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has seen a 10.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.53% gain in the past month and a 11.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for SILV’s stock, with a -4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at 15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 26.91, with 21.94 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.