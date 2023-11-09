Should You Invest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SUPN is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUPN is $40.75, which is $14.71 above the current market price. The public float for SUPN is 52.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPN on November 09, 2023 was 462.42K shares.

SUPN) stock’s latest price update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has increased by 10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 23.52. However, the company has seen a 8.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that The headline numbers for Supernus (SUPN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

SUPN’s Market Performance

SUPN’s stock has risen by 8.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.77% and a quarterly drop of -18.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.51% for SUPN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUPN Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.25. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from Martin Tami Tillotson, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, Martin Tami Tillotson now owns 85,249 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $259,200 using the latest closing price.

Martin Tami Tillotson, the Sr. V.P., Regulatory Affairs of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,135 shares at $31.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Martin Tami Tillotson is holding 85,249 shares at $162,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+74.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 4.92, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 24.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.