Should You Invest in LiveOne Inc (LVO) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for LVO is $4.67, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for LVO is 85.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for LVO on November 09, 2023 was 285.88K shares.

LVO) stock's latest price update

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has plunge by 8.93relation to previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO ) Special Slacker Webcast Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Aaron Sullivan – Chief Financial Officer Rob Ellin – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Bradley Konkol – Head, Slacker Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann Calvin Hori – Hori Capital Operator Hello and welcome to today’s LiveOne’s Special Slacker Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Bailey and I will be your moderator for today.

LVO's Market Performance

LiveOne Inc (LVO) has seen a 19.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.79% gain in the past month and a -27.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for LVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.20% for LVO’s stock, with a -7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0290. In addition, LiveOne Inc saw 89.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc, valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63 for the present operating margin

+25.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc stands at -10.06. The total capital return value is set at -3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35.

Based on LiveOne Inc (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated 323.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc (LVO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.