Should You Invest in Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Now?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTDR is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTDR is $41.00, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 79.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for FTDR on November 09, 2023 was 702.06K shares.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 34.72. However, the company has seen a 5.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-08 that Bill Cobb, Frontdoor CEO, and Howard Heckes, Masonite CEO, join ‘The Exchange’ to discuss their companies’ earnings results, the health of the housing market, and more.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR’s stock has risen by 5.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.88% and a quarterly rise of 0.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Frontdoor Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.72% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.45. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Fiarman Jeffrey, who sale 1,743 shares at the price of $32.74 back on Aug 28. After this action, Fiarman Jeffrey now owns 18,419 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $57,066 using the latest closing price.

Fiarman Jeffrey, the SVP & General Counsel of Frontdoor Inc., sale 100 shares at $32.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fiarman Jeffrey is holding 20,162 shares at $3,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 157.08, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.