Should You Invest in BiomX Inc (PHGE) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for PHGE is $5.50, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for PHGE is 29.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PHGE on November 09, 2023 was 40.92K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has increased by 17.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a 21.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will present data from Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a study evaluating the novel phage product candidate, BX004, for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas a eruginosa (PsA) pulmonary infections in people with cystic fibrosis (“CF”) at the 37th Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference, which is being held November 2-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The abstract was selected for an oral presentation at the conference.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE’s stock has risen by 21.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.16% and a quarterly drop of -1.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.92% for BiomX Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.26% for PHGE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3053. In addition, BiomX Inc saw 97.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc, valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc, purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -53.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.44. Equity return is now at value -104.67, with -51.06 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.