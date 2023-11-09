Should You Invest in APi Group Corporation (APG) Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APG is $33.22, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 151.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for APG on November 09, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

APG stock's latest price update

The stock of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 26.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Adam Fee – Vice President of Investor Relations Russell A. Becker – President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Krumm – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Martin E.

APG’s Market Performance

APG’s stock has risen by 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly drop of -4.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for APi Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for APG stock, with a simple moving average of 9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.04. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 166,666 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Nov 06. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 4,606,000 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $4,549,982 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 166,666 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 4,057,632 shares at $4,548,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.