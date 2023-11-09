Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has gone up by 7.19% for the week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month and a -6.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.11% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is above average at 27.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is $287.01, which is $30.27 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 235.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHW on November 09, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 251.99. However, the company has seen a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies offering large discounts to their historical norms. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition to the primary list that yields just over 3%, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks each, with the goal of moderate to high yields.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $275 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.67. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from MORIKIS JOHN G, who purchase 2,125 shares at the price of $237.60 back on Oct 25. After this action, MORIKIS JOHN G now owns 317,270 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $504,890 using the latest closing price.

Young Bryan J, the SVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. of Sherwin-Williams Co., sale 2,750 shares at $220.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Young Bryan J is holding 7,955 shares at $607,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.