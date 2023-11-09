Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has seen a 48.12% increase in the past week, with a 48.12% gain in the past month, and a 6.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.70% for STTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.89% for STTK’s stock, with a -13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STTK is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STTK is $12.80, which is $10.43 above than the current price. The public float for STTK is 36.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of STTK on November 09, 2023 was 47.47K shares.

STTK) stock’s latest price update

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK)’s stock price has plunge by 7.73relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 48.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will report its third-quarter 2023 financial results and provide a general business overview on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STTK Trading at 36.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK rose by +48.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15848.01 for the present operating margin

-417.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc stands at -15635.74. The total capital return value is set at -45.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.09. Equity return is now at value -51.04, with -45.31 for asset returns.

Based on Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.71. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -73.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.