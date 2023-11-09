SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has dropped by -4.91 in relation to previous closing price of 46.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-28 that In today’s market, marked by a market correction and wide bearish sentiment, investors are flocking to low-risk, low(ish)-reward assets like treasuries. Fixed-income strategies like bond ladders offer more yield than they have in decades.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SN is $59.50, which is $15.5 above than the current price. The public float for SN is 57.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume of SN on November 09, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SN’s Market Performance

The stock of SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has seen a 3.63% increase in the past week, with a -0.68% drop in the past month, and a 40.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for SN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for SN’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $52 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SN Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +3.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.72. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on SharkNinja Inc. (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.84. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.