Service Corp. International (SCI): A Technical Analysis

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Service Corp. International (SCI) is $71.25, which is $13.11 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 144.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCI on November 09, 2023 was 987.88K shares.

SCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has dropped by -0.70 compared to previous close of 58.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Service Corporation’s (SCI) third-quarter 2023 results reflect increased earnings and sales on growth across both segments.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI’s stock has risen by 8.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.46% and a quarterly drop of -8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Service Corp. International. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for SCI’s stock, with a -9.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SCI Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.54. In addition, Service Corp. International saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from RYAN THOMAS L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $65.31 back on Aug 07. After this action, RYAN THOMAS L now owns 962,409 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $65,309 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corp. International, sale 47,310 shares at $65.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $3,092,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corp. International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corp. International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Service Corp. International (SCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.