SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 47.19, however, the company has experienced a 9.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reported a year-over-year decline in its third quarter revenue and profits due to a drop in attendance at its theme and water parks. The Orlando, Florida-based company said its revenue decreased 3% or by $17 million year-over-year to $548.2 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $547.77 million.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEAS is $63.70, which is $17.87 above the current market price. The public float for SEAS is 62.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SEAS on November 09, 2023 was 811.17K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) has seen a 9.87% increase in the past week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month, and a -9.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for SEAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for SEAS’s stock, with a -14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAS Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.83. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $48.30 back on Sep 07. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 148,537 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, valued at $193,200 using the latest closing price.

Taylor George Anthony, the of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, sale 44,873 shares at $48.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Taylor George Anthony is holding 85,902 shares at $2,190,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.81 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 26.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.