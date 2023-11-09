Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) is $74.34, which is $19.75 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 47.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on November 09, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

STNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) has plunged by -1.73 when compared to previous closing price of 55.55, but the company has seen a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $56.15, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day.

STNG’s Market Performance

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has seen a -5.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.59% gain in the past month and a 9.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for STNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.24. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 39.23, with 19.18 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.