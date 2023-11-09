Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) by analysts is $152.13, which is $44.42 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 227.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAAY was 360.72K shares.

RYAAY) stock’s latest price update

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14relation to previous closing price of 106.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Ryanair’s (RYAAY) second-quarter fiscal 2024 results benefit from solid traffic recovery.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has seen a 15.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.19% gain in the past month and a 8.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for RYAAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.03. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 44.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 27.99, with 10.28 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.