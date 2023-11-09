Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, ROK stock has gone down by -3.69%, with a monthly decline of -11.85% and a quarterly plunge of -14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.39% for ROK’s stock, with a -12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 21.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) is $293.90, which is $36.77 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROK on November 09, 2023 was 807.80K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 257.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Rockwell Automation (ROK) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

ROK Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.63. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Lakkundi Veena M, who sale 597 shares at the price of $257.14 back on Nov 02. After this action, Lakkundi Veena M now owns 2,805 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $153,513 using the latest closing price.

Nardecchia Christopher, the SVP, Chief Information Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 451 shares at $285.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Nardecchia Christopher is holding 9,059 shares at $128,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.69 for the present operating margin

+41.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +15.32. Equity return is now at value 43.99, with 12.54 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.