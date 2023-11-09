Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX)’s stock price has plunge by -15.57relation to previous closing price of 30.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Energy stocks like REPX, CIVI, DK and DVN have the potential to deliver better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX) Right Now?

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX: REPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for REPX is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REPX is $54.00, which is $28.24 above the current market price. The public float for REPX is 3.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume for REPX on November 09, 2023 was 59.85K shares.

REPX’s Market Performance

REPX stock saw a decrease of -18.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.82% for REPX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for REPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on June 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REPX Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPX fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPX starting from Libin Alvin Gerald, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on Sep 19. After this action, Libin Alvin Gerald now owns 1,874,779 shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., valued at $3,025,000 using the latest closing price.

Riley Kevin, the PRESIDENT of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $35.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Riley Kevin is holding 190,899 shares at $105,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.28 for the present operating margin

+16.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. stands at -8.88. The total capital return value is set at -7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59. Equity return is now at value 49.52, with 22.20 for asset returns.

Based on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.