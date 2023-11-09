Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 45.04, however, the company has experienced a 3.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that The spread between industrial REIT cap rates and the 10-year Treasury has narrowed from 266 basis points to 9, creating challenges for REITs. Despite the challenges, Rexford is on the way to restoring a positive investment spread. Their cost of capital is 6.74% and their recent transaction closed at a yield of 6.8%. Beyond the numbers, Rexford has a competitive advantage in that they operate in a market with scarce developable land, close proximity to population centers and ports.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 43.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) is $56.86, which is $11.19 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 210.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REXR on November 09, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR stock saw a decrease of 3.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for REXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

REXR Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.99. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.