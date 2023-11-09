Real-Time Update: Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen a 6.78% increase in the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a -34.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for NVTS’s stock, with a -21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVTS is 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVTS is $11.50, which is $5.67 above the current price. The public float for NVTS is 112.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on November 09, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that The Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry players, CRUS, SYNA and NVTS, are set to capitalize on the growing proliferation of AI, ML and consumer electronic devices.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 66.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 16,666 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Nov 03. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 761,332 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $102,313 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 16,666 shares at $5.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 777,998 shares at $96,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -50.46, with -40.49 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.