PubMatic Inc (PUBM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has seen a 23.57% increase in the past week, with a 17.87% gain in the past month, and a 9.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.00% for PUBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) Right Now?

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PUBM is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PUBM is $17.63, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for PUBM is 41.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for PUBM on November 09, 2023 was 400.44K shares.

PUBM stock's latest price update

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM)’s stock price has soared by 20.50 in relation to previous closing price of 12.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stacie Clements – Investor Relations, The Blue Shirt Group Rajeev Goel – Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Steve Pantelick – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Swanson – RBC Shweta Khajuria – Evercore Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer James Heaney – Jefferies Mauricio Munoz – Raymond James Dan Day – B. Riley Maxwell Michaelis – LakeStreet Matt Condon – JMP Operator Hello, everyone and welcome to PubMatic’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

PUBM Trading at 18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, PubMatic Inc saw 13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Nov 01. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 0 shares of PubMatic Inc, valued at $82,682 using the latest closing price.

Pantelick Steven, the Chief Financial Officer of PubMatic Inc, sale 8,059 shares at $11.87 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Pantelick Steven is holding 12,595 shares at $95,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 1.56, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on PubMatic Inc (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.05. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.