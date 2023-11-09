Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, PSEC stock has gone up by 3.53%, with a monthly decline of -11.56% and a quarterly plunge of -16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Prospect Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for PSEC’s stock, with a -18.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by analysts is $5.75, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 297.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.59M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has decreased by -1.31 when compared to last closing price of 5.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Improvement in total investment income driven by higher interest rates is expected to have supported Prospect Capital’s (PSEC) fiscal Q1 earnings.

PSEC Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 166,160 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,918,888 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $995,298 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 16,520 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,752,728 shares at $98,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.