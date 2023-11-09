Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Favorable energy business environment is likely to have increased demand for burner management products and services of Profire Energy (PFIE) in Q3.

Is It Worth Investing in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) Right Now?

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PFIE is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFIE is $2.83, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for PFIE is 32.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for PFIE on November 09, 2023 was 976.04K shares.

PFIE’s Market Performance

PFIE stock saw a decrease of 3.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.44% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Profire Energy Inc (PFIE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.33% for PFIE’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIE Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9852. In addition, Profire Energy Inc saw 85.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 17.51, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.