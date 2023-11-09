Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. However, the company has seen a 12.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 0000 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Tom Harrington – Chief Executive Officer David Hass – Chief Financial Officer Jon Kathol – Vice President, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Derek Lessard – TD Cowen Stephen Powers – Deutsche Bank Andrea Teixeira – JP Morgan Daniel Moore – CJS Securities John Zamparo – CIBC Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Operator Good morning, my name is Chris and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Primo Water Corporation’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Right Now?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by analysts is $19.64, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 154.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PRMW was 1.02M shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has seen a 12.22% increase in the past week, with a 9.88% rise in the past month, and a -2.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for PRMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.88% for PRMW’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRMW Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+58.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 9.24, with 3.28 for asset returns.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 134.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 47.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.