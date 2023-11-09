PlayAGS Inc (AGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) is above average at 75.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PlayAGS Inc (AGS) is $11.25, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGS on November 09, 2023 was 269.70K shares.

(AGS) stock's latest price update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has decreased by -14.39 compared to its previous closing price of 8.27. However, the company has seen a -2.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brad Boyer – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations David Lopez – President and Chief Executive Officer Kimo Akiona – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jordan Bender – Citizens JMP Securities David Katz – Jefferies Jeff Stantial – Stifel Chad Beynon – Macquarie Operator Hello, everyone. And welcome today call tilted PlayAGS Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

AGS’s Market Performance

PlayAGS Inc (AGS) has experienced a -2.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.26% rise in the past month, and a -4.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for AGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for AGS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGS Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, PlayAGS Inc saw 38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from CHIBIB ADAM, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on May 17. After this action, CHIBIB ADAM now owns 40,122 shares of PlayAGS Inc, valued at $11,600 using the latest closing price.

Massion Anna, the Director of PlayAGS Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Massion Anna is holding 39,036 shares at $29,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PlayAGS Inc (AGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.