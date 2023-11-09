Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 7.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PHAT is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PHAT is $22.71, which is $14.57 above the current market price. The public float for PHAT is 25.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.38% of that float. The average trading volume for PHAT on November 09, 2023 was 430.35K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stock saw a decrease of 2.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.14% for PHAT’s stock, with a -27.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHAT Trading at -23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Parikh Asit, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 08. After this action, Parikh Asit now owns 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $19,500 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Asit, the Director of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $7.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Parikh Asit is holding 52,500 shares at $31,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value -3489.00, with -77.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.