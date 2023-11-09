Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PFGC is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFGC is $74.33, which is $14.36 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 151.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PFGC on November 09, 2023 was 912.18K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PFGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has dropped by -0.83 compared to previous close of 60.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants William Marshall – Vice President-Investor Relations George Holm – Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hatcher – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edward Kelly – Wells Fargo Mark Carden – UBS Kelly Bania – BMO Capital Markets Brian Harbour – Morgan Stanley Alexander Slagle – Jefferies John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Jeffrey Bernstein – Barclays Andrew Wolf – CL King Lauren Silberman – Deutsche Bank Josh Long – Stephens Inc. William Reuter – Bank of America Peter Saleh – BTIG Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Operator Good day and welcome to PFG’s Fiscal Year Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG.

PFGC’s Market Performance

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a 2.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.59% gain in the past month and a 3.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for PFGC’s stock, with a 1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.78. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.62 back on Oct 30. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 155,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $111,240 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $59.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 157,035 shares at $118,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 11.28, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.94 and the total asset turnover is 4.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.