Pentair plc (PNR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PNR stock has gone up by 4.19%, with a monthly decline of -4.79% and a quarterly plunge of -13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Pentair plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for PNR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Right Now?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNR is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PNR is $74.20, which is $12.81 above the current price. The public float for PNR is 164.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNR on November 09, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

PNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 61.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Pentair (PNR) Q3 results reflect strong performances in the Industrial & Flow Technologies, and Water Solutions segments, offset by weakness in the Pool segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $88 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNR Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.99. In addition, Pentair plc saw 36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from Rolchigo Philip M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $60.77 back on Nov 06. After this action, Rolchigo Philip M. now owns 18,535 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $243,071 using the latest closing price.

Stauch John L, the President & CEO of Pentair plc, sale 32,596 shares at $71.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Stauch John L is holding 7,690 shares at $2,328,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.91 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pentair plc (PNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.