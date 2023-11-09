PaySign Inc (PAYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.53 in relation to its previous close of 2.07. However, the company has experienced a 30.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Newcomer – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Baker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Operator Good afternoon. My name is Kevin, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) Right Now?

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PAYS is $4.60, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for PAYS is 32.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYS on November 09, 2023 was 115.65K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

The stock of PaySign Inc (PAYS) has seen a 30.56% increase in the past week, with a 27.72% rise in the past month, and a 20.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for PAYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.18% for PAYS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for PAYS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PAYS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAYS Trading at 21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +29.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS rose by +30.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, PaySign Inc saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Strobo Robert, who sale 16,709 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Nov 01. After this action, Strobo Robert now owns 175,501 shares of PaySign Inc, valued at $29,241 using the latest closing price.

Mina Bruce A, the Director of PaySign Inc, sale 780 shares at $1.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mina Bruce A is holding 217,720 shares at $1,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+47.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 8.67, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on PaySign Inc (PAYS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.40. Total debt to assets is 3.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaySign Inc (PAYS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.