Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is $17.50, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for ORC is 52.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On November 09, 2023, ORC’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 7.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Cauley – Chairman and CEO Hunter Haas – CFO Conference Call Participants Matthew Erdner – JonesTrading Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalman Mikhail Goberman – JMP Securities Operator Good morning and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Orchid Island Capital. This call is being recorded today, October 27, 2023.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has risen by 5.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.55% and a quarterly drop of -29.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for ORC’s stock, with a -28.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -32.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.