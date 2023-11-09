Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)’s stock price has decreased by -9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a -20.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jon Patton – Director, IR Matt Coffey – President & CEO Thomas Heineman – Chief Medical Officer Andrew de Guttadauro – Global Head of Business Development, President, Oncolytics Biotech (U.S.) Inc. Kirk Look – CFO Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor John Newman – Canaccord Soumit Roy – JonesTrading Operator Good morning, and welcome to Oncolytics Biotech’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants are now in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONCY is $6.97, which is $5.57 above the current price. The public float for ONCY is 71.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on November 09, 2023 was 507.41K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stock saw a decrease of -20.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.89% for ONCY stock, with a simple moving average of -25.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at -28.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -20.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6417. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -113.93, with -76.87 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.