Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 30.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kathleen Nemeth – SVP of IR Randall Lipps – Chairman, President, CEO and Founder Nchacha Etta – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Stan Berenshteyn – Wells Fargo Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc Jes Tassan – Piper Sandler David Larsen – BTIG Jack Siedow – Craig-Hallum Bill Sutherland – The Benchmark Company Operator Good morning, my name is Jordan, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Omnicell Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) is $39.33, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for OMCL is 44.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On November 09, 2023, OMCL’s average trading volume was 717.06K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL’s stock has seen a -13.56% decrease for the week, with a -32.50% drop in the past month and a -51.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for Omnicell, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.80% for OMCL’s stock, with a -47.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMCL Trading at -32.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -30.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.48. In addition, Omnicell, Inc. saw -38.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE, who sale 7,951 shares at the price of $73.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE now owns 14,876 shares of Omnicell, Inc., valued at $581,568 using the latest closing price.

LIPPS RANDALL A, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Omnicell, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $73.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that LIPPS RANDALL A is holding 318,768 shares at $295,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell, Inc. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.39. Equity return is now at value -2.96, with -1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.31. Total debt to assets is 27.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.