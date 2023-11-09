Nustar Energy L P (NS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) is 31.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NS is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nustar Energy L P (NS) is $18.75, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for NS is 110.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On November 09, 2023, NS’s average trading volume was 840.74K shares.

NS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has dropped by -3.04 compared to previous close of 17.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Having a huge backlog of growth projects, midstream players secure additional cashflows, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas – Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), NuStar (NS) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP).

NS’s Market Performance

Nustar Energy L P (NS) has seen a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.71% decline in the past month and a 8.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for NS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.88% for NS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NS Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.37. In addition, Nustar Energy L P saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.03 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nustar Energy L P stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Nustar Energy L P (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 249.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 67.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,294.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nustar Energy L P (NS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.