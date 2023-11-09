Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Stock Sees a-7.31 Decrease

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has gone down by -1.41% for the week, with a -16.96% drop in the past month and a -40.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.10% for NRIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for NRIX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRIX is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NRIX is $26.85, which is $21.27 above than the current price. The public float for NRIX is 44.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NRIX on November 09, 2023 was 446.67K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has decreased by -7.31 when compared to last closing price of 6.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRIX Trading at -22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares sank -15.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Oct 31. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 33,529 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,487 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,232 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ring Christine is holding 15,263 shares at $6,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.