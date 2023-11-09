Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAK is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAK is $0.67, which is $0.86 above the current price. The public float for NAK is 497.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAK on November 09, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

NAK) stock’s latest price update

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)’s stock price has soared by 2.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-08-23 that Northern Dynasty has received $12 million from a royalty agreement and may receive up to a total of $60 million. This deal appears to have limited impact on Pebble at base case prices, reducing NPV7 by around 3% if the full $60 million is invested.

NAK’s Market Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has experienced a 4.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.05% rise in the past month, and a 29.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for NAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for NAK’s stock, with a 31.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

NAK Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3287. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw 53.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

The total capital return value is set at -16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34. Equity return is now at value -19.22, with -18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.