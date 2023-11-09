Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 14.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Anthony Bucalo – Head of Investor Relations Stéfan Descheemaeker – Chief Executive Officer Samy Zekhout – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Baumgartner – Mizuho Peter Saleh – BTIG Jon Tanwanteng – CJS Securities Operator Good morning and welcome to the Nomad Foods’ Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note that this event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOMD is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOMD is $21.03, which is $8.66 above the current price. The public float for NOMD is 144.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on November 09, 2023 was 688.02K shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen a 2.37% increase in the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a -20.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for NOMD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for NOMD’s stock, with a -17.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOMD Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw -17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.16. Equity return is now at value 7.95, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.