Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) is $30.21, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIU on November 09, 2023 was 284.04K shares.

NIU) stock’s latest price update

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 20, 2023.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has risen by 2.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.34% and a quarterly drop of -41.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.58% for Niu Technologies ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for NIU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.91% for the last 200 days.

NIU Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw -57.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies ADR stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.77. Equity return is now at value -7.46, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Niu Technologies ADR (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.