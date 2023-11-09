MRC Global Inc (MRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.62 in relation to its previous close of 10.70. However, the company has experienced a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its third quarter 2023 results on November 7, 2023, after the market closes.

Is It Worth Investing in MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) is above average at 11.25x. The 36-month beta value for MRC is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRC is $14.20, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for MRC is 81.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MRC on November 09, 2023 was 769.70K shares.

MRC’s Market Performance

MRC’s stock has seen a -3.79% decrease for the week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month and a 15.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for MRC Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for MRC’s stock, with a 2.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRC Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRC fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, MRC Global Inc saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRC starting from Anderson Gillian, who sale 5,213 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, Anderson Gillian now owns 26,507 shares of MRC Global Inc, valued at $59,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.19 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for MRC Global Inc stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.22. Equity return is now at value 13.81, with 5.33 for asset returns.

Based on MRC Global Inc (MRC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 29.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, MRC Global Inc (MRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.